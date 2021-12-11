Conor Benn defeats Chris Algieri with a vicious stoppage victory that is a contender for knockout of the year.

CONOR BENN won his 20th professional fight with a KO of the year contender over respected American veteran Chris Algieri.

In the second round, the 25-year-old had already dropped the 37-year-old with a cuffing blow, nearly knocking him out into the VIP seats.

WHAT A BLAST!

However, he waited until the fourth quarter to obliterate the tough visitor with a rocket of a right hand, after demonstrating his growing defensive skills.

On points against Filipino legend Manny Pacquio and Amir Khan, as well as a KO loss to heavy handed Errol Spence Jr., Algieri’s impressive record has only three losses.

So Benn has issued yet another warning that he is on the verge of challenging for the world title.

The UK crowd booed Algieri into the ring, despite the fact that Conor has won their hearts thanks to the exploits of his father, two-weight world champion Nigel.

When the bell rang to begin the fight, the taller veteran dashed across the ring, but a couple of clubbing Benn rights soon had him boxing more cautiously.

When the Brit sank down onto his haunches and evaded punches like his father did in his prime, the crowd erupted in applause.

They were worried for a fraction of a second when Algieri landed a flush left hook that would have impressed the judges, but Benn’s chin has improved as dramatically as his boxing skills.

When Benn tried to ram a one-two through Algieri’s high guard in the second, the Essex father-of-one slashed hooks into his long torso, but the New Yorker shook his head defiantly.

However, Algieri was nearly knocked out of the ring by a perfect left hook at the end of the session.

With a perfectly timed dig, The Destroyer caught him off guard, and he barreled into a forward roll that almost took him out of the ropes, but he beat the count and made it to the bell.

Benn looked great in the third round, landing three-punch combinations of straights and hooks and defending like a pro.

A right hand to the gut struck Algieri in the fourth, but his incredible conditioning for a middle-aged man helped him deal with the blow.

However, the right hand that slammed into his head seconds later was too much for him to handle.

The jab set the tone, and then Algieri’s guard and senses were destroyed by a piledriver of a straight right.

