Conor Benn is in talks to fight Adrien Broner after the controversial boxer had a warm-up bout in the hopes of ending his career on a positive note.

Conor Benn is in talks to fight Adrien Broner after the controversial boxer completed a warm-up bout in the hopes of ending his career on a high note.

CONOR BENN will have to wait for Adrien Broner to have a warm-up fight before they fight, as The Problem is finally taking boxing seriously once more.

Outside of the ring, the 32-year-old American’s once-promising boxing career has been marred by legal and personal issues.

However, the four-weight world champion – and Floyd Mayweather’s protege – remains a major name in the sport whose defeat Benn would like to add to his resume.

Benn, 25, obliterated Chris Algeiri with a KO-of-the-year contender in December, prompting the son of British legend Nigel Broner to call for Broner.

But, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, the flashy ace, who has lost two of his last four fights, wants a tune-up before taking on The Destroyer.

“I’ve spoken to Broner, and ideally he wants a fight before he fights Conor because he’s on this serious crusade, can you believe it?” the Matchroom boss said.

“He wants one last shot at it, which means preparing for the Conor fight.”

“He stated that he is prepared to fight Conor Benn, but that a warm-up fight in March would be ideal.”

Under the guidance of Essex trainer Tony Simms, Benn has made tremendous strides in the last few years.

Sebastian Formella, Adrian Granados, and Samuel Vargas are among the names on the 20-0 welterweight’s growing resume.

Benn has two other respected ex-world champions in his sights if Broner does not hurry up and accept the fight with the super-determined slugger.

“The other two names we like are Robert Guerrero and Maurice Hooker,” Hearn said.

“We expect Conor Benn to fight against one of those three names at the O2 in April.”

Guerrero, a 38-year-old southpaw, is a two-weight world champion who has fought Floyd Mayweather, Keith Thurman, and Danny Garcia.

Mighty Mo Hooker, 32, won the WBO super-lightweight title in 2018 by defeating Terry Flanagan of Manchester, but after losing the title in 2019, he moved up to 147 pounds.