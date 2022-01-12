Conor Benn is set to fight again in April, with fights against Robert Guerrero and Maurice Hooker looming ahead of the Adrien Broner bout.

Conor Benn will fight again in April, with fights against Robert Guerrero and Maurice Hooker looming ahead of the Adrien Broner bout.

CONOR BENN is expected to return to the ring in April, with Robert Guerrero and Maurice Hooker being mentioned as possible opponents.

The welterweight has been eyeing a fight with Adrien Broner, an American bad boy.

However, if that fight isn’t possible, promoter Eddie Hearn has other plans.

“(Conor) will be out in April, and we’re just finalizing his fight now,” he told DAZN.

“The Broner fight would be fantastic, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

“I like Maurice Hooker and Robert Guerrero.”

All of these fights appeal to me because they provide us with names and put us to the test.’

Broner’s once-famous boxing career has been marred by legal and personal issues outside of the ring.

However, the four-weight world champion – and Floyd Mayweather’s protege – remains a major figure in the sport whose defeat Benn would like to add to his resume.

“I spoke with Broner, and ideally, he wants a fight before fighting Conor because he is on this serious crusade, can you believe it?” Hearn added.

“He wants one last shot at it, which means getting ready for Conor.”

“He stated that he is ready to fight Conor Benn, but that if possible, he would like a warm-up fight in March.”

Guerrero, 38, is a two-weight world champion who has fought Floyd Mayweather, Danny Garcia, and Keith Thurman over the course of a 12-round fight.

Hooker is a former WBO champion who recently lost to Vergil Ortiz Jr., an in-form youngster.