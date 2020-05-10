Conor Coady and Aaron Ramsdale among Premier League stars to Cycle the 92 for NHS

Several Premier League footballers will swap their boots for bikes to help raise thousands more for the NHS and other good causes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bournemouth and England under-21 No.1 Aaron Ramsdale, Wolves captain Conor Coady and on-loan Leicester defender Ryan Bennett are among the stars who will be getting on their bikes over the next week to take part in a football-themed Cycle the 92 fundraising ride.

The duo and a host of other stars including golfer Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and Welsh rugby legend Jonathan Davies will team up over the next eight days to cycle the equivalent of the 2416 mile route that links all 92 Premier League and Football League clubs.

Some of the cyclists will be out on the road doing their sections for real while, due to the coronavirus restrictions, others will be doing their bit virtually on static bikes with their efforts being added to the tally as the group chip away at their final mileage target.

Ramsdale has signed up to cycle part of the route that goes past Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium home during the initiative which will be supported by a host of clubs and has been devised by his representatives World In Motion.

He said: ‘It’s one of the many ways I can keep fit over this period and as a goalkeeper you’re probably more equipped to do more power sessions on the bike than running so it is something which I enjoy doing and is a great initiative.

‘I was more than happy to take part not just for raising money for the NHS and some great charities but it is also a chance for me to keep fit and try and really push it forward.

‘We’ve had programmes sent out to us which you stick by religiously because it is not the summer break, where you can switch off and do anything you want. We’re prepared to hit the ground running whenever that is so this is a great chance to keep fit and do a day’s training where it’s fun and enjoyable because you’re doing something for a cause.

‘When it’s finished you can say “I’ve contributed to that” but also got fitness out of it which can only help in the foreseeable future.’

The group aim to complete 300 miles a day, have World In Motion staff in England, Wales, France, Germany, Colombia and beyond taking part while anyone can sign up to ride one of the sections in the flesh or virtually.

The route mapped out will start in Hammersmith on Saturday at 3pm and they aim to cross the finish line in Cardiff at 4.50pm on Saturday May 16.

As well as NHS Charities Together [NHSCT] funds will also go to Prostate Cancer UK and the Velindre Cancer Centre.

Premier League players including Ramsdale, Coady and Bennett have already joined forces since the coronavirus outbreak to raise money for NHSCT via the high-profile #PlayersTogether initiative which has also been backed by England’s senior men’s and women’s teams.

Ramsdale added: ‘I’m sure many people have family members in the NHS or people affected and it does hit home.

‘It’s great to see this as one of many sort of opportunities to raise money. A lot of times footballers do so much charity work and try and leave it under the radar.

‘Even in this tough time, things have been happening and you’ve seen clubs and people come together and actually have the donations public.

‘People are missing us play football and everyone is worried for safety of the people in the UK and around the world and anything we can do we will.

‘There have been so many things, donations of boots or running 5km and nominating people, little things like that which have been perfect for people to get involved in.

‘The more chances we have to get people together to do things like this the better. Anybody can get involved, so it is a really good initiative to raise money for charities.’

For more information or to donate visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/WorldinMotionFoundation