Conor Coady and Mike Dean in heated exchange after disallowed Wolves goal in draw with Leicester 

Wolves captain Conor Coady and referee Mike Dean were involved in a heated argument during the half-time interval of Wolves’ draw with Leicester City.

The two teams shared a goalless draw at Molineux in a forgettable affair, but the match was marred but yet another contentious decision dictated by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Willy Boly headed Wolves in front just before half-time but VAR eventually chalked the goal off due to Pedro Neto’s toe straying into an offside position.

“So nobody knows!?” 🤷‍♂️

Conor Coady was left with questions at the break for Mike Dean…

Does VAR need to change in its current form? pic.twitter.com/7dm5yZedVg

As referee Mike Dean walked towards the tunnel for the half-time interval, captain Coady approached the referee and demanded to know why the goal was ruled out.

Coady said: ‘So who’s offside? Jota? Jota’s offside when the goal goes in?’

Dean then pointed to his ear indicating that the VAR had told him to rule the goal out despite him not seeing the decision.

That prompted Coady to shout whilst shrugging his shoulders: ‘So nobody knows? You’re refereeing the game and you don’t know?’

The result meant Wolves stay 14 points behind Leicester, who remain eleven points ahead of fifth-placed Sheffield United.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side lie in seventh place, three points behind the Blades, as fifth place in the Premier League table looks like it could be enough to qualify for the Champions League after Manchester City were handed a two-year European ban by UEFA.

However, Wolves could be overtaken in seventh place if Manchester United avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, while Tottenham Hotspur can jump into fifth spot in they beat Aston Villa on Sunday.