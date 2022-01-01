Conor Gallagher, a Chelsea wonderkid, is wanted by PSG in a £30 million transfer after a stellar season at Crystal Palace.

Conor Gallagher, a Chelsea wonderkid, is being pursued by PSG in a surprise £30 million transfer after a stellar season at Crystal Palace.

Paris Saint-Germain have made an unexpected £30 million bid for CONOR GALLAGHER.

Gallagher has been fantastic since joining Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea in the first half of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a big fan of the dynamic midfielder, who has six goals and three assists in 17 Premier League games this season.

Chelsea, according to the French giants, would be willing to sell Gallagher.

Palace’s season-long contract with the 21-year-old complicates a January move.

Gallagher is unable to be recalled by the Blues because he has appeared in more than the agreed-upon percentage of Palace’s matches.

Chelsea may still be able to sell the England international in the winter window, depending on the terms of the loan agreement.

If PSG is unable to complete the transaction this month, they will continue to monitor Gallagher and are willing to wait until the summer to make a decision.

Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea manager, recently spoke of the club’s “love” for Gallagher, praising his progress at the Eagles during his fourth loan spell away from Chelsea.

The player has previously stated that he intends to return to Stamford Bridge to compete for a place in Tuchel’s midfield alongside N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Jorginho.

However, the prospect of a lucrative transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, where he could play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, would be appealing.

