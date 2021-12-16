Conor Gallagher could start for Chelsea next season after impressing at Crystal Palace.

CHELSEA will have Conor Gallagher at their disposal next season once his loan spell at Crystal Palace ends.

The 21-year-old has been instrumental in Palace’s positive start to life under new manager Patrick Vieira.

Gallagher has six Premier League goals and three assists this season, tantalizing Blues fans with hints of what is to come when he returns to west London.

The England international would almost certainly start alongside Jorginho in Thomas Tuchel’s midfield.

Reece James, Mason Mount, and Trevoh Chalobah, all academy graduates, could line up alongside him.

Gallagher’s current manager, Patrick Vieira, has compared him to Chelsea’s greatest player, Frank Lampard.

Gallagher was also described by the Frenchman as a’manager’s dream,’ which will no doubt please Tuchel.

“Having a player like Conor is a manager’s dream,” said Premier League legend Vieira.

At PokerStars Casino, you can get 50 free spins.

There’s a big bang.

To learn more, go HERE.

Terms and conditions apply.

Play responsibly if you’re over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization that promotes responsible gambling.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“When he’s on the field, he’ll give his all.”

He is focused, focused, and always gives his all.

“That is something that is extremely important to me.”

“Conor has a Ray Parlour-like passion for the game when he’s on the field, but I’d say he has the quality finishing of a Frank Lampard,” he continued.

“Having a player like Conor is a manager’s dream because he will give everything on the field.”

“He is focused and committed, and he will always give his all.”

This is something that is extremely important to me.”

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.