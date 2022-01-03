Conor Gallagher, Chelsea’s on-loan star, has been named in an amazing XI of wonderkids to watch in 2022 by the Spanish press.

After his sensational performances for Crystal Palace this season, CONOR GALLAGHER’S stock is rising across Europe.

The 21-year-old has already scored six Premier League goals and made his senior England debut.

According to SunSport, the on-loan Chelsea player is a surprise £50MILLION target for Paris Saint-Germain.

And now Marca has named the midfielder as one of the 2022 wonderkids to watch.

The Spanish daily hailed him as a “jewel” in Chelsea’s glittering squad, praising his game’s “finesse and flexibility.”

Thomas Tuchel, the Blues’ manager, is a Gallagher supporter, praising his progress at the Eagles during his fourth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge.

Marca compared him to international teammate Jack Grealish, who moved from Aston Villa to Manchester City last year and became the most expensive Englishman ever.

In their future XI, the newspaper had room for another Chelsea connection.

Tino Livramento, a Southampton teenager, is their right-back to watch in the coming season.

The 19-year-old moved to the South Coast from West London in August and has so far started 18 Premier League games for the Saints.

Another English name, Noni Madueke, appears on Marca’s list.

When he left Spurs for PSV in June 2018, the 19-year-old winger reportedly turned down an offer from Manchester United.

He signed a new contract that will keep him in the Netherlands until 2025 last summer.

Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, Ireland) is an Irish musician.

Tino Livramento (Southampton, England U21) Tino Livramento (Southampton, England) Tino Livramento (Southam

Kaiky Fernandes (Santos, Brazil) is a 15-year-old soccer player from Brazil.

Goncalo Inacio (Portugal U21, Sporting)

Aaron Hickey (Bologna, Scotland U17) Aaron Hickey (Bologna, Scotland U17)

(Monaco, France) Aurelien Tchouameni

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)

(Crystal Palace, England) Conor Gallagher

Noni Madueke (PSV, England U21) Noni Madueke (PSV, England U21)

Rennes, Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana

Julian Alvarez (Argentina’s River Plate)

