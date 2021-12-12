Conor Gallagher scores a stunning double for Crystal Palace, prompting Chelsea fans to demand his recall in January.

Chelsea fans want Conor Gallagher to return to the club in January after the midfielder scored a stunning double for Crystal Palace.

The midfielder, who is on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, was instrumental in Palace’s 3-1 victory over Everton.

Gallagher scored the first and third goals, with Everton’s Salomon Rondon and James Tomkins also scoring.

His second came from outside the box, curving into the top corner.

Gallagher has six goals in 15 league games, prompting some Chelsea fans to call for his return in the winter transfer window.

“Conor Gallagher, what a player! Bring him back in January? He’s ready now, huge future ahead of him at Chelsea,” one fan said.

“Gallagher will be back in January,” another said.

“Any chance Chelsea can recall Gallagher in January?” one added.

Gallagher impressed not only Chelsea fans, but also Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

“I am not surprised at all, and Conor is not the type of person who will be too preoccupied,” Vieira said.

“He wants to improve, he is extremely humble, and he works extremely hard, and the challenge for him is to maintain that level in order to meet his goals.”

“He was fantastic today, and I believe that when the team plays at that level, it allows him and some of the other players in the team to express themselves.”