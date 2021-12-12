Conor Gallagher scores twice as Crystal Palace defeat Everton 3-1, putting pressure on manager Rafa Benitez.

Conor Gallagher scores twice for Crystal Palace, putting pressure on Everton manager Rafa Benitez.

CONOR GALLAGHER added a stoppage-time stunner to Palace’s impressive win and his own double, piling the pressure on Everton manager Rafa Benitez.

Gallagher’s first-time finish gave Palace a deserved lead in the 41st minute.

After Will Hughes’ corner evaded everyone except the defender at the far post, James Tomkins stabbed them 2-0 up midway through the second period.

After Salomon Rondon twisted to hook his first goal for the club on 70 minutes, Everton finally fought back and had their best spell.

In contrast to their impressive play for the first three-quarters of the game, Palace were clinging on.

Gallagher, on the other hand, curled in a lovely goal to put a nice ring on the Eagles’ victory.

