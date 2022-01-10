Conor McGregor, a UFC fighter, is dressed as a wolf and has a Santa Claus decoration up weeks after the holiday.

Conor McGregor, a UFC fighter, wears a wolf costume and has a Santa decoration up weeks after Christmas.

Conor McGregor’s Christmas spirit is still alive and well, as some of his decorations have yet to be taken down.

On his Instagram page, The Notorious B.I.G. posted a number of heartwarming photos of himself and his young family.

However, it appears that some Christmas decorations are still up in the McGregor house five days after the traditional deadline for removing them.

A large Santa decoration could be seen on the windowsill in a series of photos of The Notorious wearing a fluffy Dolce and Gabbana wolf-head jacket.

“Don’t expect the wolf to graze with sheep,” McGregor captioned the photos.

Several of the Irishman’s fans commented on the photo, one of whom said, “Take down your Christmas decorations.”

“Or take down the Christmas decorations in January,” another option was suggested.

“In the Notorious household, every day is Christmas Day,” said another.

“Put your Christmas decorations away!” exclaimed one.

It is said to be bad luck to keep Christmas decorations up after the 12th day of Christmas, January 5.

Fans of the UFC’s poster boy will be hoping he doesn’t get hit by any more this year when he returns to the octagon.

McGregor, 33, is currently recovering from a horrific broken leg sustained in his UFC 264 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July.

The Dubliner is ‘ahead of schedule’ in his recovery from the gruesome injury, with a return to sparring planned for April.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is hopeful that the former two-division champion will return to the ring this summer.

“If his leg heals properly, he’ll be back this summer,” he said to ESPN.

“I have no idea what the landscape will look like when he returns.”

“By the time McGregor returns, Dustin Poirier could have retired.”

“I’m not sure [if he’ll be able to fight for the title again right away when he returns].”

I won’t know the answer until the deadline approaches.”

