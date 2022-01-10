Conor McGregor, a UFC fighter, wears a wolf costume and has a Santa decoration up weeks after Christmas.

Conor McGregor’s Christmas decorations haven’t been taken down yet, implying that the festive spirit is still alive and well in his home.

During the holiday season, The Notorious B.I.G. posted a number of heartwarming photos to his Instagram page of himself and his young family.

However, it appears that some Christmas decorations are still up in the McGregor house five days after the traditional deadline for taking them down.

A series of photos of The Notorious wearing a fluffy Dolce and Gabbana wolf-headed jacket revealed that the house’s large Santa decoration was still up.

“Don’t expect the wolf to graze with sheep,” read McGregor’s caption alongside the snaps.

“Take your Christmas decorations down,” one of the Irishman’s followers said in response to the photo.

“Or take down the Christmas decorations in January,” another suggested.

“In the Notorious household, every day is Christmas Day,” said another.

“Put your Christmas decorations away!” one person exclaimed.

Leaving Christmas decorations up after the 12th day of Christmas – January 5 – is considered unlucky.

When he returns to the octagon this year, fans of the UFC’s poster boy will be hoping he isn’t struck by any more.

McGregor, 33, is still recovering from a horrific broken leg sustained in his UFC 264 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last July.

The Dubliner is ‘ahead of schedule’ in his recovery from the gruesome injury, with a return to sparring planned for April.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is hopeful that the former two-division champion will return to the octagon this summer.

“If everything goes well with his leg’s healing, he’ll be back this summer,” he told ESPN.

“I have no idea what the landscape will look like when he returns.”

“By the time McGregor returns, Dustin Poirier could have retired.”

“I’m not sure [if he’ll be able to fight for the title again right away when he returns].”

I won’t know the answer until the deadline approaches.”

