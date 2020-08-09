Conor McGregor announces engagement to long-term partner Dee Devlin with sweet snap

Conor McGregor announced his engagement to partner Dee Devlin with an Instagram post showing his fiancee wearing an engagement ring.

Accompanying the sweet picture of him him embracing his bride to be, the Irishman wrote: “What a birthday, my future wife !”

The pair have two children, three-year-old Conor and one-year-old Croia, and have been in a relationship since 2008 – long before McGregor rose to superstardom in the UFC.

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion in mixed martial arts, has been outspoken in thanking Dee for staying with him even when he had “absolutely nothing”.

“My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing,” McGregor said.

“I only had a dream that I was telling her.

“For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going.”

But Dee insisted she knew it was only a matter of time before her boyfriend rose to win championship belts.

“He’s always been super confident, we always knew this was going to happen – it was nearly like we were predicting the future,” she added.

“It’s weird for me to say but we just always knew he was going to get to this level and every few months it just keeps going and going and going and the sky is the limit.”

McGregor marked his first fight in the UFC in over a year with a TKO victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in January.

But he announced his retirement from the sport in June – marking the third time he has hung up his gloves.