Conor McGregor claims that his £145 million net worth hasn’t stifled his desire to compete in the UFC, and that he will return from his leg injury with “no problem.”

Conor McGregor claims that his £145 million net worth hasn’t stifled his desire to compete in the UFC and that he’will have no problem’ returning from a leg injury.

CONOR McGREGOR claims that his good fortune hasn’t dampened his desire to fight and that he has no qualms about returning from injury.

With nearly £130 million in earnings last year, the Irishman was named Forbes’ highest-paid athlete.

That was before his £15 million payday for his July fight with Dustin Poirier, which he added to his previous purses and stakes of his proper 12 whiskey.

McGregor revealed that he had been injured prior to his trilogy fight with Poirier, which ended in round one due to a horrific leg break.

And the former UFC two-weight champion vowed to return stronger, releasing training photos that showed he fought with an injury.

“I will have no trouble returning from this injury,” he wrote.

“There isn’t a single problem.”

I’ve already prepared myself for a fight in these circumstances.

“Here’s a shot from my most recent camp.

With the team from @McGregorFast HQ.

Because of stress fractures, a shin pad was taped to the left leg.

“They say my accumulated wealth has put out my fire on numerous occasions.

They are mistaken.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

McGregor has already resumed training after undergoing surgery for a broken tibia, which resulted in his loss due to a doctor’s stoppage.

He was knocked out by Poirier in their rematch in January, after winning the first fight in 2014.

Last week, McGregor teased a FOURTH fight with the American on social media.

“Make no mistake, they are not looking forward to what is coming,” he wrote.

I’ll be back, and everything will be settled.

“It’s over.”

My accumulated wealth, they say, has put out my fire.

They are incorrect.

“In my last camp, I had a severely damaged left leg,” he added in a separate tweet.

“I started many of my sessions in open guard bottom.

And I intend to stay there.

On the bottom, there are still full rounds available.

“I was thrashing people until they backed away.”

After that, it became a fight.

It’s all true.

“His head hurt more, and my leg hurt more.”

That makes me happy.

But that’s not to say his leg wasn’t broken as well.

“I minced that thigh to perfection.”

It simply hasn’t settled yet, in my opinion.

I think that’s the most honest response I can give.”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]