Conor McGregor could face champ Charles Oliveira in a summer comeback fight if Justin Gaethje is put on hold by the UFC.

Conor McGregor could face champion Charles Oliveira in a summer comeback fight if Justin Gaethje is put on hold by the UFC.

After Oliveira’s successful title defense against Dustin Poirier last month, UFC president Dana White recently declared Gaethje the No. 1 contender for the 155-pound title.

However, the MMA billionaire hasn’t ruled out the possibility of McGregor returning to the ring and fighting for a title.

Chael Sonnen, a former title challenger, believes this, combined with Oliveira’s recent mention of The Notorious, spells doom for Gaethje.

“There’s a story going around that Conor McGregor is going to return right into a title fight with Charles Oliveira,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“To back up that story, there’s a guy named Charles Oliveira who has a say in this.”

‘Justin Gaethje, you’ve done everything right, and it’s not a dig, but step aside, I’m getting my red panty night,’ Charles said.

“All right, we’ll listen to the world champion.”

We don’t want to offend Justin Gaethje, so let’s put that on hold.

“Oliveira has the freedom to do what he wants, and he’s made it clear that whoever the number one contender is, he’ll push them aside.”

Justin Gaethje, to be precise.

“But whoever it is, if it means a red panty night against Conor McGregor, he will push them aside.”

Sonnen believes White’s willingness to listen to McGregor’s plea for a title shot says a lot about him.

“So Daniel Cormier… He’s having a conversation with Dana White, and that topic came up,” he explained.

“Dana was not saying, ‘Yeah, that’s the direction we’re going to go, and we’re going to fight.’

“However, Dana did say something on behalf of Conor McGregor, saying, ‘Stop right there, Daniel, and everyone else who believes Conor should not be able to fight Oliveira.’

“From the beginning of time, Conor has been willing to fight anyone, whenever we needed him.”

“So if Conor asks for one, I’m going to give it to him.”

McGregor, 33, is currently recovering from a horrific broken leg sustained in his trilogy fight with Poirier last July and plans to fight again this summer.

Meanwhile, Gaethje is still riding the high of his hard-fought and bloody victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 268 in November.

