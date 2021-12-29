Conor McGregor embraces partner Dee Devlin after driving his family to the park in a plush Lamborghini for a day out.

After driving to the park in his plush Lamborghini, CONOR McGREGOR enjoyed a day with his family.

And as he cuddled up with his partner Dee Devlin, the UFC superstar was feeling the love.

On Tuesday, McGregor, 33, shared a photo of his special family time with his fans on Instagram.

The Irishman wore a matching tracksuit and beanie, as well as Prada white sneakers.

Dee is a fictional character.

34, wore a bobble hat and black joggers with a white Prada coat and Chanel trainers.

Croia, who will be three months old next month, wore a white coat and purple hat, while her four-year-old brother Conor Jr. wore a red and grey ensemble to keep warm in the Irish December chill.

Rian, the third child born in May, was nowhere to be found.

Conor and Dee McGregor lavished their three children with gifts during their Christmas celebrations at home.

Following a visit to one of Conor’s bars, Tuesday afternoon was spent at a park’s play area.

As he sat behind the wheel of his Lambo in the photos, McGregor flaunted one of his expensive watches.

Conor’s mother Margaret was also at the park with them, as evidenced by a series of photographs.

As he recovers from his injury, Conor spends a lot of time with his family.

In July, The Notorious broke his leg in a trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier.

He has not competed in the octagon since, but he could return in 2022.

His next opponent has yet to be determined, but he has targeted lightweight champion Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian successfully defended his title against Poirier earlier this month.

McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym-mate Peter Queally predicts a showdown after the pair both added fuel to the fire online.