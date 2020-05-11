Conor McGregor FUMES at latest UFC rankings before deleting tweet about Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor took aim at the UFC in a now-deleted tweet as it appeared he stood 3rd in the lightweight rankings behind Dustin Poirier.

McGregor beat Poirier back in 2014 at UFC 178 with a first round knockout inside the opening 90 seconds but has now dropped below his former opponent in the rankings.

‘How is that pea ahead of me in the rankings?’ the Irishman wrote in a since-deleted tweet aimed at the UFC and Poirier.

McGregor referred to the American as a ‘pea head’ before their UFC 178 bout in which the 31-year-old handed Poirier his first defeat by TKO.

‘I sparked him in 90 seconds. Went further against most recent foe, plus took a round. After two year layoff partying and or in jail/court.’

He continued: ‘What a weird little game you guys play. But I’ll bide my time for now but watch this space. All bums.’

Despite McGregor’s success since their first in becoming a two-weight champion, Poirier bounced back to claim victories over Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez and Max Holloway.

The American responded to McGregor on Twitter, saying: ‘Because I’ve been fighting real contenders and you’ve been hand picking opponents.’

Poirier has been trying to instigate a rematch with McGregor and this latest feud could help him secure a meeting with the Irishman inside the octagon.