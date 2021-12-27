Conor McGregor has been warned to expect drug tests soon after he bulks up to 190 pounds in an incredible body transformation.

Conor McGregor has been warned to expect drug tests soon after his incredible body transformation that has seen him bulk up to 190 pounds.

Joe Rogan, a UFC commentator, joked that Conor McGregor should expect a visit from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

Since breaking his tibia in a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier earlier this year at UFC 264, the Irishman has bulked up to 190 pounds.

To allow his leg to heal, McGregor was limited to only weight training.

‘190lbs of granite’ McGregor, on the other hand, has been jokingly told by Rogan to expect a visit from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“That’s him now, super jacked,” Rogan said in an interview with his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

“USADA is going to pay him a visit soon.”

It’s a strange image.

He’s definitely jacked, but he appears to be lifting.

“It’s a little deceiving to see a guy’s body in the middle of lifting.

“Those bodybuilders who go on stage get pumped when they lift weights while doing it.”

He does, however, appear to be in excellent condition.”

At PokerStars Casino, you’ll get 50 free spins.

Then there was a bang.

To learn more, go HERE.

Terms and conditions apply.

Play responsibly if you are over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gambling addiction.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

McGregor, 33, intends to return to mixed martial arts sparring in the new year.

If everything goes well, a full return to the ocatagon should be possible soon after.

In the last three years, McGregor has only won once, defeating Donald Cerrone, but has lost to Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.