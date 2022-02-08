Conor McGregor is ‘falling apart,’ according to Jake Paul, who advises the UFC fighter to drink calcium because his bones are ‘f***ing breaking.’

Conor McGregor is ‘falling apart,’ according to Jake Paul, who advised him to drink calcium because ‘his bones are f***ing breaking.’

The YouTuber-turned-pricefighter has kept up his one-sided verbal assault on the Irishman, who broke his tibia bone in his leg in July.

McGregor is planning a return to the UFC this year, but a series of bizarre social media posts after nights out in his Black Forge pub had fans fearing the worst.

The 33-year-old former UFC champion promised fans that he will ‘completely abstain’ from whiskey and stout liquids’very soon’ in order to resume full training.

“I don’t give a s*** about Conor,” Paul, 25, said to reporters.

“All I want to do is fight him and smack him in the head, so I’m hoping he wins some fights so we can actually fight.”

“But the guy is an adult, and he needs to figure out what he wants to do with his life; it appears to be falling apart from what I can tell.”

“Obviously, everything is filtered through a lens, and we have no idea what he’s going through.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

McGregor should instead be drinking milk to strengthen the bones he broke in his last fight, Paul mocked.

“That’s clearly one of his many problems,” he said.

Also, go to the gym and drink calcium because your bones are f*****g breaking.”

In 2020, Paul offered McGregor (dollar)50 million to fight after defeating only online rival ‘AnEsonGib’ and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37.

Since then, he’s defeated retired MMA welterweight Ben Askren, 37, and ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39, via knockout and points.

McGregor broke his leg in the first round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, 33, and had surgery to repair the injury.