Conor McGregor is handed £50k ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus by UFC chief Dana White

Conor McGregor was awarded a £50,000 bonus by UFC president Dana White after the ‘Notorious’ defeated Donald Cerrone in his return to the Octagon.

The former two-weight champion dismantled his opponent in just 40 seconds in his first bout since October 2018.

And after his stunning comeback, McGregor was selected as one of five fighters to receive a performance of the night bonus.

The outspoken Irishman was pictured being handed the money in person by White on Instagram, with the two sharing a drink following the 31-year-old’s demolition of Cerrone in Las Vegas.

UFC chief White was snapped taking out the hefty stack of notes and giving it to McGregor.

McGregor’s base fee for overcoming the 51-fight veteran at UFC 246 is reportedly $3million, although the star claimed that he expects to walk away with $80million instead after his first victory in three years.

The returning McGregor was found in devastating form from the very first bell and sealed an early finish against Cerrone.

The heavy favourite shattered the American’s nose within the opening few seconds of the welterweight showdown, and then landed an inch-perfect head kick square on the jaw of Cerrone.

McGregor ensured victory after a flurry of punches prompted an early stoppage, which fuelled speculation surrounding a potential highly-anticipated bout with BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal.

The Irish fighter has made his desire clear for a trilogy scrap with Nate Diaz, with the pair sharing unfinished business after claiming a victory apiece.

Drew Dober was also a recipient of a performance bonus after his win against Nasrat Haqparast, and Diego Ferreira was rewarded after submitting Anthony Pettis.

Brian Kelleher and Alekei Oleinik were the other fighters who saw their paychecks boosted.