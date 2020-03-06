Conor McGregor is STILL the UFC’s lineal featherweight champion, claims MMA star Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis believes Conor McGregor is still the UFC’s lineal featherweight champion, despite not fighting in the division since 2015.

The Irishman knocked Jose Aldo out inside 13 seconds in the UFC 194 event to snatch the 145lbs belt, before moving up to fight at welterweight and later become lightweight champion.

Aldo won back his title after McGregor moved on from the division but later lost to Max Holloway, who the Dubliner also beat early in his UFC career.

Despite Alexander Volkanovski now leading the featherweight division, McGregor’s close ally Danis believes he still holds the title of the ‘man who beat the man’.

The American tweeted: ‘People forget that @TheNotoriousMMA is the lineal featherweight UFC world champion.’

Danis is a welterweight competing with rival promoter to the UFC, Bellator. He holds an unbeaten record after two fights, but has been heavily involved in McGregor’s fight camps outside the octagon.

The New Yorker was brought in to help the deadly striker develop his grappling, which paid off in his rematch victory over Nate Diaz, while the two quickly became friends outside gym.

McGregor needed none of those ground skills in his last fight, when he made a sensational return to the UFC by stopping Donald Cerrone after 40 seconds.

The maverick fighter is calling 2020 a ‘season’, hoping to fight several times this year.

His ultimate goal is to win back the lightweight tile and get revenge over bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov after a humiliating loss in 2018.

He will be desperate to fight the winner of the Russian’s huge showdown with Tony Ferguson in April.

Rumours of another blockbuster fight with Floyd Mayweather continue to rumble on, with the American challenging both Khabib and McGregor to fight him on the same night in a bizarre crossover event.