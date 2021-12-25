Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Michael Chandler are among the UFC fighters who earned the most money in 2021.

Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Michael Chandler are among the most well-paid UFC fighters in 2021.

The UFC, which was the first US-based league to resume normal operations following the pandemic, set yet another record this year.

“It was our best year ever,” president Dana White said ahead of UFC 269 earlier this month.

“This is the best year ever.

We’re on track to break the record for the most pay-per-view purchases ever tomorrow.

“This is the T-Mobile Arena’s largest non-Conor McGregor gate, and we’ve had an incredible year.”

During the third quarter of 2021, the premier mixed martial arts promotion brought in an estimated £244 million in revenue.

A few of their fighters also made a lot of money.

With that in mind, SunSport decided to compile a list of the promotion’s top earners for 2021.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Conor McGregor’s name is at the top of the list of highest earners, which should come as no surprise.

After all, the Irishman is the most popular fighter in MMA history.

McGregor is the first mixed martial artist to be compensated in the millions of pounds for his fights.

This pattern continued in 2021.

Although his exact earnings are unknown, his guaranteed purses for this year are expected to be at least £4.4 million ((dollar)6 million).

McGregor’s most recent publicly disclosed purse, for his UFC 264 fight with Donald Cerrone, showed he took home a guaranteed £2.2 million.

However, whatever additional agreements he has in place with the UFC and his respective cut of pay-per-view points would have significantly boosted the Irishman’s total earnings.

Another of the UFC’s highest earners this year is said to be the man who stood opposite McGregor twice this year.

Dustin Poirier is said to have earned a cool £224,000 ((dollar)300,000) for his first victory over McGregor in January, paving the way for a lucrative new deal.

Poirier is said to have earned £750,000 ((dollar)1 million) for his trilogy fight with The Notorious, which he won via first-round TKO.

The Diamond’s bankroll for his ill-fated attempt to dethrone lightweight champion Charles Oliveira earlier this month is unknown.

But he would have made at least £1 million ((dollar)1.3 million) for his work this year.

Israel Adesanya, the dominant middleweight king, fought twice this year, but was unsuccessful in his attempt to become a two-division world champion.

His bank account, however, would have ended the year in good shape based on his most recent purse.

For his last title defense against Marvin Vettori, The Last Stylebender took home £375,000 ((dollar)500,000…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.