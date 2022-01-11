Conor McGregor looks ripped as the UFC legend works out in the gym and appears to be in better shape than ever following his horrific broken leg.

Conor McGregor looks ripped as he works out in the gym and appears to be in better shape than ever following his horrific broken leg.

CONOR McGREGOR is working out in the gym in preparation for a return to action.

The 33-year-old Irishman shared a one-minute video of himself getting in shape as he prepares for a big comeback in 2022.

McGregor was seen exercising and flinging his legs into the air to demonstrate his strength in the video, which he shared on Instagram.

Along with the video, he captioned it, “Core work on the @mcgregorfast.”

“Facts!”

The clip sparked a lot of excitement among McGregor’s fans as they prepare for his much-anticipated return.

“The year of the biggest return in UFC history,” one fan responded to the social media post.

“King is back,” said another.

Others remarked on McGregor’s size, which comes after he claimed he was once as heavy as 190 pounds.

“They had to widen the doors at his house with their shoulders,” a fan said.

McGregor, 33, is currently recovering from a horrific broken leg sustained in his UFC 264 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July.

The Dubliner is ‘ahead of schedule’ in his recovery from the nasty injury, with a return to sparring planned for April.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is hopeful that the former two-division champion will return to the octagon this summer.

“If everything goes well with his leg healing, he’ll be back this summer,” he told ESPN.

“I have no idea what the landscape will look like when he returns.”

“By the time McGregor returns, Dustin Poirier could be retired.”

“I’m not sure [if he’ll be able to fight for the title right away when he returns].”

I won’t know the answer until the deadline approaches.”