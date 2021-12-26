Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Colby Covington were all slammed by UFC rival Dustin Poirier in a Christmas message.

UFC rival Dustin Poirier, along with Nate Diaz and Colby Covington, slammed Conor McGregor in a Christmas message.

In 2021, Poirier fought McGregor twice and won both times by TKO.

Despite never having fought Diaz or Covington, the 32-year-old American took to Twitter to criticize the UFC stars while wishing his fans a happy holiday season.

“Merry Christmas to everyone!!… except Nathaniel [Diaz], Conor [McGregor], and Colby [Covington] but everyone else hope you have a great day!!” Poirier wrote on Twitter.

He also had a Twitter exchange with Diaz earlier this month, in which the two agreed to fight as soon as next month.

A bout with No. 1 welterweight Covington in 2022 has also been proposed.

Poirier returned to the octagon earlier this month, but lost the lightweight title to Charles Oliveira.

It came after his two high-profile fights with McGregor in January and July of this year, after the two had first fought in 2014.

Poirier’s brazen message after his high-profile bouts against the Irishman did not impress fans of ‘The Notorious.’

“Conor made you millions this year, you should be thanking him,” one shot back at Poirier.

“Man, you should really start charging @TheNotoriousMMA rent as much as he is in your head,” another wrote.

“Conor essentially paid for the Christmas presents you gave out this year,” one supporter joked.

During their fight in July, McGregor broke his leg horribly.

Last month, the 33-year-old said his leg was nearly healed and that he intends to return to the octagon as soon as he is cleared.