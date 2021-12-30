Conor McGregor praised Dana White as a “brother for life” after the UFC president praised his “loyalty” a year after the two had a major falling out.

Conor McGregor praised Dana White as a ‘brother for life’ after the UFC president praised his ‘loyalty’ a year after their major feud.

The MMA mogul named McGregor as one of the fighters whose loyalty was instrumental in the growth of the UFC brand during a recent appearance on Teddy Atlas’ podcast, The Fight with Teddy Atlas.

“My brother for life, Dana White!” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

McGregor, on the other hand, has been a ‘f****ing handful’ for White over the years.

“A lot of fighters have been extremely loyal to me, and I’ve been extremely loyal to them,” he said.

“One of them is Conor McGregor.”

“Conor is a f*cking handful, but fighters are built differently than everyone else on the planet.”

“The Ronda Rouseys, Chuck Liddells, Matt Hughes, Conor McGregors, I don’t want to leave anyone out, but there have been a lot of loyal fighters over the last 20 years.”

McGregor, 33, and White, 52, both have a history of airing their dirty laundry in public.

McGregor leaked private messages between himself and White last September to demonstrate his desire to fight twice in 2020.

“Everybody here knows — even the ladies — this is some man code stuff,” White said angrily during the UFC 253 post-fight press conference, reacting angrily to the betrayal of trust.

“It’s just not something you do.”

“Because we were just discussing Diego Sanchez, it’s one of the dirtiest things you can do.”

“In a private conversation I was having with Conor, Diego Sanchez was in there.”

After settling their differences, McGregor had back-to-back fights with Dustin Poirier this year.

In his July trilogy fight with Poirier, the UFC’s first simultaneous two-weight world champion suffered a horrific broken leg.

McGregor recently stated, “I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April.”

Certainly!

“By then, a return will be on the cards.”

But I’m going to have to wait for a while.

I’m going to win!”

White expects the Irishman to return to the ring in about six months.

“If everything goes according to plan with his healing, he should be back this summer,” he told ESPN.

