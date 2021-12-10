Conor McGregor refers to himself as a “brick wall” after showcasing his insane body transformation ahead of his return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor has dubbed himself a “brick wall” after showcasing his insane body transformation ahead of his return to the UFC.

Following his dramatic body transformation over the last five months, CONOR MCGREGOR has dubbed himself ‘a brick wall.’

Between his rehabilitation sessions for his broken leg, the UFC’s poster boy has been pounding the weights.

During his time away from the octagon, the normally lean and mean Notorious has put on a lot of muscle.

The Irishman also dubbed himself a “brick wall” in a recent interaction with one of his fans.

McGregor replied to a fan who asked if his head had been photoshopped onto his body, “No.”

“I’m just that much of a brick wall that I’m hidden behind the brick wall.”

McGregor revealed earlier this month that his constant pumping of the iron has caused him to balloon up to a whopping 190lbs (86kg).

“190 pounds of granite,” he tweeted.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

McGregor, 33, is currently recovering from a horrific broken leg sustained in his July trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman has recovered more quickly than expected from his nasty injury, which caused him to lose his Sin City series decider to The Diamond.

“He’s ahead of schedule,” his manager, Paradigm Sports Management chief Auddie Attar, recently told Sunsport.

“Not only did we just get our x-ray results, but we also got our ultrasound and CT scan results.”

“And when I look at the x-ray image myself, it’s healing so nicely.”

“He’s only been out of surgery for ten and a half weeks and is already walking.”

“And he’s doing things we don’t want him to, like throwing the first pitch at a Cubs game.”

McGregor, a two-division champion, is eager to return to the octagon next summer and plans to begin sparring in April.

“The fibula is fully healed,” he said during a recent late-night Twitter Qandamp;A.

“A nice callous is also developing on the medial side of the tibia.

“Now it’s just a matter of waiting for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia, where the bigger break happened.”

“It’s coming together.”

This race will be won by patience for me!”

“By April, I’ll be full mixed martial arts sparring,” he later stated.

Certainly!

“By then, I expect a return.”

But I’m going to have to wait for a while.

“I’m going to beat this!”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!