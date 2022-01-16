Conor McGregor smiles as he drinks a pint in his Black Forge Inn pub just hours after a petrol bomb attack.

Just hours after two petrol bombs were thrown at his Black Forge pub, CONOR McGREGOR was back enjoying a pint.

After the shocking incident on Wednesday night, police are investigating an attempted criminal damage incident.

Despite the attack, the UFC legend was back in the boozer, sipping an Irish stout and beaming.

After purchasing the licensed premises on Drimnagh Road in Crumlin, Dublin for £2 million, the star now owns it.

It’s the same location where McGregor dropped off bottles of his Proper No Twelve whiskey for the holidays last year.

Before opening, it underwent a major makeover that included a massive medieval-style long table, a large glass cabinet containing his signature whiskey, and a large plasma TV.

Two petrol bombs were thrown at the pub on Wednesday night, prompting a Garda investigation.

SPECIAL BETTING OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON THE AFCON

They also responded to reports that there had been two pipe bombs left on the premises.

“It appears that criminals made an unprovoked attempt to inflict damage to the Black Forge Inn after hours last night,” according to a statement from Black Forge Inn Management.

“No patrons, employees, or the Forge were harmed in any way, and Mr.

When the incident occurred, McGregor was not present.

“An investigation has been launched by the gardai into the incident.

We’re open and bustling as usual.”

“Gardai are investigating an attempted criminal damage incident at a licensed premises on the Drimnagh Road, Crumlin last night, Wednesday 12th January 2022,” a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said.

“There was no damage to the property.”

Witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Gardai.”