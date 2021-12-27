Conor McGregor taking on lightweight champion Charles Oliveira’might happen next,’ according to the UFC star’s trainer.

CONOR McGREGOR vs. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira ‘could happen next,’ according to his training partner.

The Irishman’s broken tibia from his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier is still bothering him.

His next opponent is unknown, but he recently called out Oliveira after the Brazilian successfully defended his title against Poirier this month.

McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym-mate Peter Queally predicts it will happen next, with the pair both adding fuel to the fire online.

“To be honest,” Queally told The Mirror, “it sounds like the belt might happen next.”

“Normally, when two fighters want the same thing in this sport, that’s what happens.

“So Charles wants this fight with Conor, and Conor wants this fight with Charles, and that’s what normally happens, especially when there’s money to be made, which there is.”

Oliveira, 32, defeated Michael Chandler, 35, to win the vacant title vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov, 33, in May.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

But he had to defend it for the first time against Poirier, 32, who knocked out McGregor, 33, in January and went on to win the trilogy in July after a shock injury.

McGregor has since recovered from his horrific leg break and is preparing to fight again next year.

Despite losing three of his last four fights, he still has a chance to beat Oliveira, who is on a 10-fight winning streak.

“Without a doubt, he can beat Charles,” Queally said.

Obviously, being out for that long with an injury isn’t ideal.

“But you know Conor and what he can do, and Charles has proven to be a brilliant fighter who gets hit.”

“I always tell fighters that if they get hit by Conor, it’s bad news!”

“So I see him winning that fight – obviously, it would be ideal if he hadn’t broken his leg and was recovering, but these are the things you have to deal with.”

“However, that appears to be the fight.”