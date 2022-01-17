Conor McGregor, the UFC star, has ‘followed’ Jake Paul’s boxing manager on Instagram, fueling rumors of a multi-million dollar grudge match.

Conor McGregor, the UFC star, has ‘followed’ Jake Paul’s boxing manager on Instagram, fueling rumors of a mega-money grudge match.

CONOR McGREGOR has ‘followed’ Jake Paul’s boxing manager on Instagram, fueling rumors of a multimillion-dollar feud.

Paul has long referred to UFC legend Conor McGregor as his ideal opponent, claiming to have made him a (dollar)50 million offer.

Despite the calls, the Irishman chose to ignore them, barely acknowledging the YouTuber-turned-5-0 prizefighter.

However, social media users have recently noticed McGregor following Paul’s manager and advisor, Nakisa Bidarian.

Furthermore, until 2016, Bidarian served as the UFC’s Chief Financial Officer, giving him a front-row seat to The Notorious’ meteoric rise to superstardom.

However, since leaving the UFC, he has assisted in the development of Paul as a pay-per-view boxing attraction.

Despite McGregor’s refusal to speak with Paul, Paul has insisted that behind-the-scenes negotiations for a lucrative boxing match have taken place.

“His [McGregor’s] manager is good friends with my manager and another one of my advisors, and they talk about making it happen all the time,” he told Graham Bensinger last year.

“They’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re down, we’re about it,'” says the narrator.

Despite Paul’s claims, UFC fighters are not permitted to compete outside of the MMA promotion unless they have been granted special permission.

In 2017, McGregor was given the opportunity to fight Floyd Mayweather, 44, in a boxing crossover.

But, after a year of feuding with Paul, UFC president Dana White has begun to doubt Paul’s willingness to break the rules once more.

“I believe Dana White is the number one stumbling block,” he said.

“I believe that is what is needed to make the boxing match happen if Dana would ever let Conor out of his contract to set it up.”

Paul has already knocked out two of White’s previous opponents, 37-year-old Ben Askren and 39-year-old Tyron Woodley.

It added to the 37-year-old ex-NBA player Nate Robinson’s KOs over YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib.’

In August, Paul defeated Woodley on points, and in December, he signed a contract to fight Tommy Fury, 22.

However, Fury was forced to withdraw due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib, forcing Woodley to step in on short notice, only to lose in round six.

Paul, who has yet to face a professional boxer, later called out UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal, 37, and Nate Diaz, 36.

White, however, was quick to dismiss the idea in an interview with former boxing trainer Teddy Atlas’ podcast.

“You notice how he wants to fight f***ing everyone who isn’t in his weight class, guys who are older, and all that bulls***,” White said.

“Go fight a boxer,” says the narrator.

You goofball, go hump someone else’s leg.”