As Conor McGregor prepares for a title fight against Charles Oliveira, his coach, John Kavanagh, predicts Notorious’ return to the UFC.

CONOR McGREGOR will return to the UFC next summer, according to his long-time coach John Kavanagh.

The Notorious has been out of commission since breaking his leg in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

Despite the fact that McGregor has shared numerous training videos during his recovery, he appears to be out of the octagon for at least another few months.

However, current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is on McGregor’s mind, with the fight being announced shortly after the Brazilian choked out Poirier at UFC 269 in Las Vegas.

When asked when the Irish fighter will return, Kavanagh said, “I would say early summer.”

“I think he’s on the right track,” says the narrator.

I’ll meet him when I return to Ireland; he’s now back in Dublin.

“I’m sure we’ll have a Proper 12 for Christmas, and then we’ll figure out when we’ll come back.”

Oliveira successfully defended his lightweight title against Irishman Poirier’s rival with a third-round submission.

A few days later, McGregor asked on Twitter, “So when am I fighting Oliveira?”

After that, he posted a photo of himself wearing UFC gold and standing in front of a mural of himself.

McGregor, 33, is still recovering from his most recent fight, a trilogy with Poirier, 32, in which he suffered a horrific leg break.

In January, six years after winning their first fight in 2014, he was knocked out in their rematch.

McGregor broke his tibia seconds before the end of round one, losing due to a doctor’s stoppage and subsequently requiring surgery.