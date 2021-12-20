Conor McGregor’s coach would ‘love’ to work with Jake Paul, but explains why he prefers to work with Logan McGregor, the YouTuber’s brother.

Conor McGregor has welcomed Jake Paul and his brother Logan into his gym.

Both of the YouTubers, who are now prizefighting stars, had previously competed at a high level in amateur wrestling.

Jake, the younger brother, has emerged as the more successful boxer, with a 5-0 record and a recent knockout of Tyron Woodley.

McGregor has been called out by him before, but that hasn’t stopped him from going to Dublin’s Straight Blast Gym, which is run by John Kavanagh.

“If Jake walked through the door, I’d tell him to sign up, pay his fees, and get on the mat,” Kavanagh told The Mirror.

“I’d love for him to come by and train here; I’ve heard he’s got a lot of energy and is a great character.”

Jake defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, also 37, in his first three fights.

In August, he defeated ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39, on points and signed to fight Tommy Fury, 22, the following month.

Fury, however, was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib and a chest infection, leaving Woodley to fill in but being brutally knocked out.

Logan, 26, has fought three times before, twice against online rival KSI, the first of which he drew.

They turned pro a year later, with KSI, 28, winning by a razor-thin split decision.

Logan made his comeback in June, and it was in a spectacular exhibition against Floyd Mayweather, 44, who weighed TWO STONE less.

Mayweather was taken the distance, much to the surprise of many, when he failed to win by KO.

He’d be very welcome here; I’d love for him to come by and train with us; I’ve heard he’s got a lot of energy and a lot of personality.

Logan has previously hinted at a move to mixed martial arts (MMA) and even received praise for a grappling match with UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, 30.

“I believe I’d get along with Logan a little better,” Kavanagh said.

“He appears to be a little more composed.”

That’s the guy who wrestled Paolo Costa, and he looked good.

“I only watched for a few seconds, but you could tell he’s got some moves.”

“Perhaps he could come in, and if he’s okay, we’ll let the brother in!”