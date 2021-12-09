Conor McGregor’s jabs at Angelina Jolie didn’t cause ‘tension,’ according to Dustin Poirier, who is enjoying the build-up to UFC 269.

Conor McGregor’s pre-fight jibes at wife Angelina Jolie, according to Dustin Porier, did not create any ‘tension’ ahead of their trilogy fight.

Before the pair’s UFC 264 rematch, former two-division champion McGregor brought Jolie into the pre-fight trash talk.

Poirier and his childhood sweetheart, on the other hand, were unfazed by the Irishman’s personal jabs.

“There used to be no tension in the house,” he explained.

“My wife drove me to my first fight [when]I didn’t have a car, just like I said when my daughter was born into this.”

“She drove me across state lines to Arkansas, where I fought in a rodeo arena in maybe 2007.”

As a result, she is an expert in this game.

“I’m sure I’m better than some of the people on the card.”

Poirier’s UFC 269 lightweight title fight with champion Charles Oliveira this weekend could not have been more dissimilar to his series decider with McGregor.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Both men have been extremely respectful in the build-up to their mouth-watering showdown on the year’s final pay-per-view event.

Poirier, on the other hand, claims he wouldn’t be fazed even if the Brazilian went the McGregor route with his build-up.

“It’s smooth sailing, not a lot of back and forth,” Diamond said of the build-up to his second shot at undisputed UFC gold.

“He appears polite.”

But it’s still a fight at the end of the day.

“When we get in there, it’ll be war.”

But now that I’m older, I don’t give it much thought.

“I didn’t really get caught up in the Conor fights in the build-up.”

“I’m no longer interested in that.”

I understand what’s important.

“Even if this was a crazy back-and-forth verbal exchange, the outcome will be the same when the belt rings on Saturday night.”

Despite his confidence in ending Oliveira’s brief reign as champion, Poirier refuses to overlook the in-form Brazilian, who has won nine of his last ten races.

“He’s just as dangerous as any of the other top guys I’ve fought in different areas,” he said.

“The numbers in his submission game don’t lie.

He’s one of the most dangerous [submission artists]to ever compete in the UFC.

“And we didn’t put that on the back burner in training camp.”

“On the ground, we focused on the fence and fight IQ, where I’m at in the round, and the risks I need to take.”

“As a result, he’s very dangerous.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!