Conor McGregor’s massive body transformation before his next UFC fight astounded MMA stars and fans alike.

CONOR McGREGOR, who is still bulking up, astounded even his training partner.

The Irishman hasn’t fought in the UFC octagon since breaking his tibia bone in his leg in July.

McGregor has been recovering and rehabilitating since then, gradually increasing the intensity of his training sessions.

But, because he was limited in what he could do while nursing his broken leg, much of his early process was strength training.

McGregor gained weight as a result, revealing that he weighed up to 190 pounds, or 13st 5lb, at one point.

And, based on his most recent Instagram post, the former UFC two-weight champion has maintained his muscle mass.

“Steak and eggs the size of you,” said his SBG teammate and regular sparring partner Cian Cowley.

McGregor, 33, was injured seconds before the end of round one against Dustin Poirier, 32, and lost his UFC return in the summer.

Poirier, who lost to McGregor in 2014 but came back to win the rematch by knockout, went on to challenge for the lightweight title.

However, he was defeated by 32-year-old champion Charles Oliveira, who then called out The Notorious.

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, 44, believes McGregor can beat out No. 1 contender Justin Gaethje, 33, for a shot at the title.

“There’s a story going around that Conor McGregor is going to return right into a title fight with Charles Oliveira,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“There’s a guy named Charles Oliveira who has a say in this story.

‘Justin Gaethje, you’ve done everything right, and it’s not a dig, but step aside, I’m getting my red panty night,’ Charles said.

“All right, then, we’ll listen to the world champion.”

We don’t want to offend Justin Gaethje, so we’ll put that on hold.

“Oliveira is free to do what he wants, and he’s made it clear that whoever the number one contender is, he’ll push them aside.”

Justin Gaethje happens to be his name.

“But whoever it is, if it means red panty night against Conor McGregor, he’ll push them aside.”