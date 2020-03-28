Containment: good advice for running or walking whatever your level

Former manager of the French athletics team and now responsible for the high level at the Israeli Federation, Renaud Longuèvre recommends advice to competitive, occasional and beginners runners while taking into account government directives. “It’s important to have physical activity to avoid going crazy,” he insists. Confinement is great at first because you glean on the sofa but at some point the body needs an energy expenditure that it no longer has with inactivity. To avoid sinking, the daily must be organized with the constraints that the government has announced. “

Competitive runners

“In general, they have a watch with a GPS and heart rate monitor. For them, there are several types of sessions to do. The first is to do VMA (Maximum Aerobic Speed). Over a distance of one kilometer, the runners will work back and forth and make sequences of 30 seconds fast, 30 seconds slow jogging and recovery. They can also do 3 times 6 minutes with 2 minutes of recovery between the 6-minute blocks. Finally, they can run 3 times 8 minutes or 3 times 10 minutes with 30 seconds fast and 30 seconds slowly. We can also work on longer sessions. For example, over a distance of 1 km, we do 6 times 1 km by recovering one minute on the spot between the kilometers. We can then do 6 times a km by recovering 30 seconds. However, this session should only be done once a week. “

Occasional runners

“They have to run twice a week. At the time of the first exit, they will run during 45 minutes on the way which makes a km by making several return trips without accelerating. On the second outing, they will run the first 20 minutes without accelerating, then the next 20 minutes will be at a faster pace without getting into the red and finally they finish with 10 minutes of calm. It’s been two good sessions, it’s enough for an occasional runner. “

Beginners