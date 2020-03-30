Containment: Nedim Remili, from PSG handball to FC Miracle!

And if it was the best way of confinement for an athlete, the appropriate combo to kill time, while staying connected to his friends and to the competition. In addition to the daily outing of Philia, her 7-month-old German shepherd, and this midday barbecue which “gives her the impression of knowing how to cook”, Nedim Remili has to perform another ritual to give a little salt to his long days handball player unemployed.

Since the start of isolation due to the coronavirus epidemic on March 16, the right back of PSG and the French team has joined the ranks of FC Miracle, a virtual football team founded by the semi-center by Nîmes O’Brian Nyateu. “Our name comes from the fact that we get out of all situations, even the most desperate, laughs the 24-year-old world champion. In this team, we are all on the block. We started in the sixth division. The idea is to be in D1 at the end of confinement! “

“More useful in the position of defensive midfielder”

Because after having made the hand against the team of its partner of the PSG Dylan Nahi – “one trampled them, it rooms it” -, FC Miracle passed to the serious things. Every day, or more often each evening, the ceremonial is the same. From the double Montpellier world champion Valentin Porte, to the ex-Ivryen Soufiane Idir, each of the nine players on the team – “We still lack a goalkeeper and a right-back”, smiles Remili – plugs in his console, puts on his helmet audio, grabs his controller and crashes in front of his screen to challenge other “Play” and network football addicts.

Nedim Remili in his living room. DR

And, at FC Miracle, as with all those who try to slow down its ascent, everything is set up like musical paper. “Nyateu, the captain and the most geek among us, is attacking. It is the best in the game, in the chambering but also to take the big head, fucks the Parisian. Even if I play it box to box sometimes, I am more useful in the position of defensive midfielder. And Val (Porte) plays in central defense, he is really strong. “

A spine around which the other team members perform their score without false note. Or almost. “The other day, we were scared, excites Remili. We had to get at least one draw to continue playing the climb. Except that, not only are we led, but, in addition, we take two silly reds in the match. But what is huge is that at nine we managed to equalize in the 89th minute. And, behind, we won our last two games and we went up in fifth div ‘! Yes, FC Miracle…! “

“It brings real emotions”

Nothing very glorious, exhilarating or unforgettable a priori for multi-medal athletes on the national and international scene. “But it’s not going well, retorts the triple champion of France, finalist of the Champions League with PSG in 2017. It’s a phew thing. It gives real emotions, gives way to real celebrations. When we win, I want to run in my living room with arms raised as I do on the field. “