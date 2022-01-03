Conte ‘disagrees with Tottenham chief executive Paratici over Kulusevski’s transfer and prefers the Juventus star’s team-mate.’

Conte ‘disagrees with Tottenham boss Paratici over the Kulusevski transfer and prefers the Juventus star’s team-mate.’

According to reports in Italy, Tottenham is tracking a couple of Juventus players, but opinions are divided on which one would be the best signing.

According to Juve news website ilbianconero.com, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte likes the look of midfielder Weston McKennie, but the club’s sporting director Fabio Paratici prefers forward Dejan Kulusevski.

Both Conte and Paratici are well-versed in the merits of both Serie A stars, and it will be interesting to see who’s opinion counts the most when it comes to new signings.

Paratici was previously the sporting director of Juventus before joining Tottenham in June 2021 after an 11-year stay in Turin.

Six months later, Conte succeeded in sacking Nuno Esprito Santo, who had led Inter Milan to the Serie A title the previous season.

Kulusevski, a 21-year-old Swedish winger, was signed by Paratici for Juventus in 2020.

According to ilbianconero, he ‘would not disdain replicating the same operation’ for Spurs.

According to the report, the Italian giants value him at ‘close to 35 million euros,’ or £29.5 million.

According to the report, Kulusevski has’several admirers’ in the Premier League, including Arsenal.

“Less enthusiastic appears to be Antonio Conte, the Tottenham manager, who, if he were to draw for Juve, would rather bet on Weston McKennie than on Kulusevski,” the report continues.

Kulusevski joined Juventus from Atalanta in 2020, but has struggled to find playing time this season under Massimiliano Allegri.

McKennie, a versatile American forward, joined the Old Lady on loan from FC Schalke 04 in 2020 and made the switch permanent last year.