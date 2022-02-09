Conte reaches out to Arturo Vidal about a free transfer as the Inter Milan star prepares to leave.

ANTONIO CONTE is reportedly planning a summer transfer for Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal.

During his two years with the Serie A champions, the 34-year-old has struggled to make an impact.

Vidal is expected to leave on a free agent at the end of the season, despite the possibility of extending his contract for another year.

Spurs manager Conte is monitoring his availability, according to El Deportivo, and will swoop in to sign him in the coming months.

While managing both Juventus and Inter, the Italian coach had previously acquired the Chilean international.

Conte isn’t the only one Vidal might recognize in North London.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham’s new director of football, was at Juventus during the midfielder’s time there.

The former Bayern Munich player is said to have fantasized about playing in the Premier League at some point during his career.

This is good news for Spurs in their pursuit of the aging star, who has also been linked with Galatasaray and Marseille.

In 54 games with Inter Milan, Vidal has only scored four goals and provided six assists.

However, as he nears the end of his career, Conte will be hoping to provide the player with an Indian summer.

And he’s already proven at Juventus that he has a lot to offer an elite team.

He scored 48 goals and provided 25 assists in four seasons with them, three of which were under Conte.

He’s also played 131 times for Chile’s national team, making him the fifth most capped player in the country’s history.

