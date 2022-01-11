Conte says Romero is’very close’ to returning from injury for Tottenham, but Son is unlikely to return before the international break.

CRISTIAN ROMERO is close to returning to Tottenham after an injury.

Argentina’s 23-year-old defender has been out with a hamstring injury since November.

“He’s very close, very close to coming back, and we’re talking about another important player for us,” Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said.

“We were without him for almost two months, and I believe we handled the situation as well as we could have because Cristian is unquestionably an important player for us.”

“Despite this, the players who participated performed admirably and improved.

Davinson Sanchez, for example, is making significant progress.”

Conte was also asked if Romero’s inclusion in Argentina’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia worried him.

“Our first goal now is to get him in good physical shape so he can join us,” he said.

I’m hoping to get him as soon as possible because we desperately need him.”

Conte also revealed that Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea striker Son Heung-min will not return to action until after the international break later this month.

Son suffered an injury in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea last week.

Conte, whose side faces a 2-0 deficit in the second leg tomorrow, explained: “It was a muscular problem, which was strange because he came off during the game without any problems.”

“The next day, he felt some pain and was injured.”

It’s a shame because you know how important this player is to us.”