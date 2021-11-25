Conte slaughters Tottenham flops as the reality of the challenge dawns on him following Mura’s humiliation.

Conte slaughters Tottenham’s flops as the reality of the challenge dawns on him following the Mura humiliation.

“I am not a magician,” Antonio Conte said after his Spurs flops produced the biggest Euro horror show in the club’s history.

Mura’s Amadej Marosa scored a last-gasp winner to condemn 10-man Tottenham to an embarrassing defeat against the Europa Conference League’s lowest-ranked team.

When Conte took over as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, he was well aware of the task ahead of him, admitting that there was a gap between the club and the top four.

However, the defeat to Mura served as a wake-up call, and he admitted that there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the team.

“After three weeks, I’m starting to understand the situation,” he said after the match.

It’s not an easy task.

“At the moment, Tottenham’s level is not very high.

“I’m glad to be staying here, but we still have a lot of work to do to improve the squad’s quality.”

We are Tottenham, but there is a significant gap between us and the top teams, but I am not afraid.

“On the outside, the club is incredible in terms of building a stadium, but we’re starting from the ground up now.”

“It’s important to understand this because I’m not a magician, and after three weeks, I’ve found players who are eager to work and are dedicated.”

“However, it isn’t always enough.”

Several fringe players were given opportunities by Conte, but none of them impressed.

Matt Doherty, Joe Rodon, Pierluigi Gollini, Dele Alli, Bryan Gil, and Ryan Sessegnon all came into the side but had no impact, with Sessegnon receiving a red card in the first half.

Conte will have to go back to the drawing board, which means more hard work and even stricter rules now that butter has been added to the banned food list this week.

“There is a significant gap between the top teams in England,” Conte continued.

We must not be afraid of this.

“I’ve come to work, to make a difference.”

I understand that we must work diligently, but if we are to remain competitive, we must also improve the quality of our situation.

“Winning is always important, but you must first determine if you are ready to win.”

At this point, I believe we have a long way to go before we believe we have a chance to win.

“I definitely want to shorten the time in order to win something.”

In my mind’s eye, the situation is beginning to take shape.

“I enjoy winning, and I strive for victory in every competition in which we compete.”

This has to be it…

