Contested Chris Matthews has been excluded from MSNBC’s primary S.C. coverage

Ethan Miller / Getty

The day after he was charged with sexual harassment by a journalist, MSNBC decided to keep host Chris Matthews away from his radio waves while reporting on South Carolina’s key results.

Matthews is usually a fixture on election night coverage, which made his absence on Saturday even more remarkable. His disappearance came when MSNBC was asked by a feminist organization for sexism and allegations of sexual misconduct to release him after raising his eyebrows at other on-air statements.

A week ago Matthews compared the victory of Sen Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Nevada assemblies with France, which fell victim to the Nazis in World War II. He apologized to Sanders – who is a Jew and whose family lost members in the Holocaust – but quickly put his foot in his mouth again.

Laura Bassett accuses MSNBC presenter Chris Matthews of sexually molesting her in 2016

After Tuesday’s democratic debate, Matthews Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pressed why she had faced former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg over allegations of sexist behavior in the past, including an allegation that he told a pregnant woman she should “kill it”.

“Why should he lie?” Matthews said about Bloomberg’s rejection. “Because just to protect yourself?”

Then, on Friday, columnist Laura Bassett wrote in a GQ article that Matthews was bothering her in 2016, looking at her while she was getting her face painted, and remarked, “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?”

“Senator Sanders, I’m sorry”: Chris Matthews apologizes for the Nazi analogy

Bassett said Matthews continued commenting on her looks and once said to the makeup artist: “Make sure you wipe this off your face after the show. We don’t make them out so a guy in a bar can look at them like that. “

In late 2017, it was reported that NBC had paid a separation compensation to a producer who accused Matthews of sexually harassing her. At the time, the network claimed that the host had been “officially reprimanded” for the incident.

On Friday night, Matthews had another moment worth shaking. While reporting on President Donald Trump’s rally in South Carolina, not correct South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison with footage of another black politician, Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

The story goes on

MSNBC did not immediately return a comment request.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Join Now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.