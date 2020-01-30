Controversial hybrid Nike shoes set to be banned by World Athletics

The controversial hybrid Nike shoes used to break world records are set to be banned pending further research.

As reported by Sportsmail earlier this month, some variations of the Vaporfly are likely to be forbidden by World Athletics.

The governing body have commissioned a panel of experts to review the products and the results of their studies are expected on Friday.

The shoes used by Brigid Kosgei to smash Paula Radcliffe’s marathon world record last year are likely to be among those banned.

However, the Kenyan’s 2hr 14min 4sec Chicago time is expected to stand. The Nike range has been a hit with amateur and professional runners around the world. They feature super-thick soles incorporating carbon plates that act like springs.

Kosgei’s fellow Kenyan, Eliud Kipchoge, wore another prototype to run an unofficial sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna last October.

Concerns have been raised that the shoes enhance performance to unacceptable levels.