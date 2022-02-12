Cooper Kupp admits that he ‘would not be here today’ if it weren’t for his wife Anna’s support during his college years.

Cooper Kupp admits he ‘would not be here today’ if it weren’t for his wife Anna’s support during his college years.

COOPER KUPP attributes his success to his childhood sweetheart wife, who supported him financially during college.

Kupp, a 28-year-old wide receiver, led the NFL in catches, yards, and touchdowns en route to being named offensive player of the year this week.

His dream run in Los Angeles is a far cry from his days as a student at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington.

Before going to different universities, Kupp met his wife Anna when they were both in high school.

Anna left Arkansas and all of her university credits behind to be with Cooper because the long distance was too much for them.

While still in college, they married in 2015, with Anna shouldering the financial burden so Cooper could pursue his NFL dream.

Anna even assisted Cooper during training drills on the field and in the weight room outside of work.

“I’d go to a CrossFit workout with her, and she’d just run laps around me in these workouts,” the Rams receiver explained to ESPN.

It’s incredible, to be sure.

“Without a doubt, there is no doubt in my mind that I would not be where I am today or accomplish the things that I would be accomplishing if it weren’t for her.

“I truly believe that if it wasn’t for her and what she has inspired and pushed me to do, I would not be in this – I would not be in the NFL.”

“From the moment we met in high school, I knew she was the one I wanted to marry.”

“The day I met her, I told my mother, ‘I’m going to marry this girl.'”

“I’m sure if we had asked our parents, they would have gladly assisted,” Kupp added.

“However, we believed that as a married couple, we needed to be able to separate and be ourselves while taking care of ourselves.”

After becoming one of Eastern Washington University’s best players ever, Kupp was drafted by the LA Rams in 2017.

In 2020, he signed a three-year (dollar)47 million contract and now lives with Anna and their two sons in a (dollar)4.1 million mansion in a posh LA suburb.

“We’ve enjoyed our stay here,” Kupp said.

Coming down here to LA from Cheney was a big change.

“It’s all about the people we’ve met and the friendships we’ve formed down here.”

“The relationships have been fantastic, and it’s been a tremendous blessing for my family and me.”