Cooper Kupp scores two touchdowns to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a historic Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Field.

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl on their home turf thanks to a dramatic late game-winning drive led by MATTHEW STAFFORD.

In a 23-20 win at SoFi Stadium, the quarterback led his team down the field before connecting with Cooper Kupp for the game-winning touchdown.

Stafford threw three touchdown passes to help owner Stan Kroenke win in his (dollar)5.5 billion mansion.

The Rams trailed for the majority of the second half before a 15-play, 79-yard drive in the fourth quarter turned the game around.

They got off to a great start when Cincinnati went for it on fourth down in a risky call by coach Zac Taylor, but it backfired.

Stafford took advantage of the short field by striking first after Joe Burrow’s pass went incomplete.

He hit Odell Beckham with a 17-yard touchdown pass into the corner of the end zone in the first quarter, and he did it again in the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp.

The only bright spot for Cincinnati early on was when Burrow found Chase for a 46-yard gain after he eluded Jalen Ramsey’s attention, but the drive ended in a field goal.

The Bengals offense took a big second-quarter drive to get going before a trick play sent Bengals fans into raptures.

Burrow threw to Mixon, who finished a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took more than seven minutes by finding Tee Higgins in the end zone.

The entire SoFi Stadium erupted in applause as Beckham was carted off the field with a non-contact injury.

The wide receiver was helped off the field with his left knee clutched and never returned.

LA led 13-10 at halftime before a spectacular halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and special guest 50 Cent.

Burrow connected with Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half, which stunned the Rams.

Higgins, a wide receiver, fought off Ramsey and walked into the end zone for a touchdown that nearly brought Kroenke’s stadium to its knees.

The Bengals led 20-16 going into the fourth quarter after trading field goals.

Burrow was sacked eight times in the second half by both defenses.

Stafford and the Rams still had one good drive left in them, and it was enough to win the Super Bowl.

With 1:25 left in the game, the quarterback found offensive player of the year Kupp in the end zone with a one-yard pass.

