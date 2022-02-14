Cooper Kupp’s Controversial Penalty Is Met With Criticism From The NFL Community

Cooper Kupp’s Controversial Penalty Reacts To The NFL Community

Only a few penalties were called in the first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Officials appeared to be making a concerted effort to stay out of the game – at least until the most crucial moment.

Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position.

Linebacker Logan Wilson appeared to break up the pass, but it fell incomplete.

Wilson, on the other hand, was penalized for holding the ball on the play.

The officials, who had been silent for the majority of the game, made a ticky-tack call.

Fans, understandably, were not pleased with the decision.

Here’s how football fans reacted.

“The NFL is rigged.

Kupp isn’t a holdover.

“Let em play,” one supporter said.

Another fan believes it was a penalty, and the linebacker was only close because he was holding onto Kupp.

The only way a LB can keep up with Cooper Kupp out of a break is to hold him, according to the fan.