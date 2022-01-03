Cops are investigating Amir Khan after he filmed himself for 8 MINUTES while driving a £100k Range Rover.

Cops are looking into whether Amir Khan filmed himself for eight minutes while driving a £100k Range Rover.

Police are looking into whether boxer Amir Khan was live-streaming while driving his high-end vehicle.

While driving his £100,000 Range Rover, the ex-world champion spoke with fans for eight minutes.

Khan, 35, is seen looking down at his phone and reading messages, despite having a string of previous motoring convictions.

It is illegal to text or make a phone call while driving, except in an emergency.

Even though Khan did not appear to touch his phone’s screen, he could still be in hot water for driving carelessly.

“GMP was made aware of a video on social media that appears to have been filmed while driving a vehicle,” Greater Manchester Police told The Sun yesterday.

The police are currently conducting an investigation.”

Khan’s live-stream on YouTube on Christmas Day happened while he was driving with a friend near his home in Bolton.

As he gave shout-outs to fans all over the world, he appeared to be at ease.

He also read and answered questions about his training regimen ahead of his rematch with Kell Brook, 35, next month in Manchester.

Khan’s video has nearly 40,000 views on YouTube.

“He is a danger to society,” one viewer fumed.

This kind of irresponsibility has claimed the lives of far too many people.

It is for this reason that it is illegal.

It’s against the law to read text and social media messages while driving.”

“Driver distraction can be deadly, and using a hand-held phone at the wheel is never worth the risk,” said Mary Williams OBE, chief executive of road safety charity Brake.

Khan was given a six-month driving ban and a £1,000 fine in 2007 after hitting a pedestrian on a pelican crossing.

He was fined another £1,000 and given a 42-day driving ban in 2008 after speeding at 140 mph on the M62.

This year, new laws governing the use of mobile phones by drivers to take photos or videos, scroll through playlists, or play games are expected to be enacted.