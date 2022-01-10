Cops pepper-spray fans swarming the car of Novak Djokovic after claims he was arrested following an anti-vax court victory.

CHAOS has erupted in Australia following reports that Novak Djokovic was arrested after his anti-vax court victory, with cops spraying fans with pepper spray.

Images show tumultuous scenes in Melbourne during a day of farce, as enraged tennis fans swarmed a car leaving his lawyer’s office as police battled to move them on.

The chaos erupted after Srdjan Djokovic, the world’s number one, bizarrely claimed that his son was detained after a judge ordered him to be released from quarantine.

In contrast to his father’s arrest claims to Pavlovic Today, Djokovic’s brother reportedly told SportKlub that the tennis player is “with his lawyers” and that ministers are attempting to “capture and lock him up.”

Hundreds of enraged Djokovic fans gathered outside his lawyer’s office in Melbourne, blocking a car they thought was carrying the tennis star.

Fans chanted Djokovic’s nickname and hurled bottles at police, who used pepper spray to try to control them.

The tennis star was not actually in the car, which had blacked out windows, as photos later revealed.

Djokovic’s father was scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. (GMT), but it has now been pushed back to 1 p.m. (GMT).

According to reports in the Australian media, government sources have denied that he has been arrested and that he is still with his lawyers.

It comes after a government lawyer warned that Australia could still use ministerial powers to order his deportation, which would result in a three-year ban.

According to The Age, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke may use “personal discretion” to proceed with another cancellation, but he will not make a decision today.

Mr Hawke is still debating whether or not to cancel Djokovic’s visa, according to the Australian government.

“Following today’s Federal Circuit and Family Court decisions on procedural grounds, Immigration Minister Hawke has the option of canceling Mr Djokovic’s visa under his personal power of cancellation under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act,” an immigration ministry spokesman said.

“The matter is currently being considered by the Minister, and the process is still ongoing.”

Despite winning his visa battle, Serbian parliament speaker Ivica Dacic expressed concern that Djokovic might still be deported.

“When the court ruled on the case, the process should have ended,” he told Happy TV.

It comes after a judge ruled that the government’s decision to revoke his visa was “irrational,” and ordered the government to pay his legal fees.

Djokovic’s passport was still valid, and he was…

