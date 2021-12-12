Corinthians are interested in Man United striker Edinson Cavani, whose brother is in transfer talks with the Brazilian giants.

According to reports in Brazil, Corinthians are considering a move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

According to GE, the Uruguayan star’s agent and brother, Walter Guglielmone, has discussed a possible move with the Brazilian giants.

Guglielmone would not confirm his discussions with Corinthian’s board of directors, but according to the report, he has ‘left the future open.’

“We’ll have to wait a little longer (about a return to South America),” he told GE. “We’ll see what options are available.”

“Of course, we can always listen to any Brazilian team that comes up with a good project.”

“I owe it to Cavani to give him all of his options.”

Cavani joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in October 2020, and his contract at Old Trafford runs out in the summer of 2021.

He’s been linked with a number of South American clubs, including Palmeiras and Boca Juniors, as well as European clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

After spending 14 years in Europe, the 34-year-old has stated that he wishes to return to South America and play.

Cavani has been a hit at United, despite often playing a supporting role from the bench, with a number of influential performances and key goals.

However, since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return from Juventus in the summer, the Uruguayan has only played in eight games this season, and he may decide to return next year.