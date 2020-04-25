Corinthians confirm interest in Chelsea’s Willian

Corinthians would welcome back their former midfielder Willian with open arms, should he decide to return to his native Brazil, the club’s president said on Friday.

Willian’s contract with Chelsea expires on June 30 and the 31-year-old has said that he is open to offers from other clubs after talks over a new deal at Stamford Bridge broke down.

“If Willian wants to return to Brazil, his priority will be Corinthians,” club president Andres Sanchez said in an interview broadcast on Brazilian television.

“Corinthians would be interested. We could pay him a little more than what we’d normally offer but less than what he currently earns. I don’t agree with paying 1.5 million reais (around 300,000 U.S. dollars) to one player and 500,000 reais to another. That’s not fair.”

Willian began his professional career at Corinthians in 2006 before moving to Shakhtar Donetsk and then Anzhi Makhachkala.

He signed with Chelsea in 2013 and has made 329 first-team appearances for the London side.

Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are other clubs to have reportedly shown interest in the playmaker.