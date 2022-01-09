Cornelius contributes to Trabzonspor’s Turkish league victory.

Cornelius plays a key role in Trabzonspor’s Turkish league victory.

Andreas Cornelius, a Danish striker, scored the only goal in a top-tier Turkish football league match on Friday for Trabzonspor.

Cornelius’ close-range finish in the 23rd minute gave the Super Lig leaders a 1-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor at Medical Park Stadium.

The Black Sea club has accumulated 49 points in 20 games, putting them 10 points ahead of Ittifak Holding Konyaspor in second place.

Yeni Malatyaspor stayed at the bottom of the table with 15 points.