Corona and Football: The End of Unconditionality

For decades, professional football has been used to wanting more, taking more and getting more than others. Its decision-makers will have to rethink.

Eintracht Frankfurt sent a remarkable message to its customers over the weekend, more precisely to its season ticket holders. They are entitled to financial reimbursement in the face of five outstanding home games that can no longer be played in front of spectators this season if they still take place. The club now offers its supporters three options to respond to the failure of a service that the club can no longer provide. Season ticket holders can have the overpaid amount transferred back or opt for a voucher – but they can also donate the money to non-profit organizations.





FAZ.NET completely Access to all exclusive F + items. Special offer: For new customers now only 1 € per week for the next four months. Learn more

“Because Eintracht knows about the strong support of its supporters, it is particularly important to us to focus their attention on those who are completely supported by the corona crisis and the enormously stressful consequences for the health care system, the care system and the utility industry especially need, ”says the letter of concord to season ticket holders. Specifically, five organizations would be supported: the Arche, the Tafel, the Red Cross and the university clinic in Frankfurt as well as the Diakonie Hessen. The same procedure can be used with the day tickets that have already been sold. And with season tickets, fans also have the option of dividing the amount they are entitled to. For example: Donate three games, get two games back.